Xie Shaoguang declined to participate in Star Awards 2026 despite being Best Actor front runner

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

Feb 27, 2026

Local actor Xie Shaoguang has cleared up the mystery of why he was not nominated for the upcoming Star Awards, local broadcaster Mediacorp's annual television awards.

The 64-year-old veteran was notably absent from the 2026 list of Best Actor nominees after the names were announced on Feb 26.

Xie, who made his TV comeback in September 2024, played a wealthy entrepreneur and cancer patient in Channel 8 drama The Gift Of Time (2025). This was his first acting gig in 20 years, after he left the entertainment industry in 2005.

According to local media reports, the Mediacorp artiste reportedly declined to participate in Star Awards 2026 prior to the nomination process, and will not be attending the live show at The Theatre at Mediacorp on April 19. Xie had won five Best Actor awards before his retirement.

"I remain forever grateful for the encouragement and recognition the Star Awards once bestowed upon my acting career," he wrote in Chinese on Instagram on Feb 26.

"I deeply understand what such an award means to every fellow actor still climbing the ladder. It stands as a testament to hard work and perseverance, and serves as a stepping stone towards the next opportunity."

He continued: "Though I had the privilege of meeting audiences through the role of Lin Huoyan last year, I am now in a semi-retired state. I hope the spotlight will shine on the outstanding actors currently active in the field, granting them more chances to shine."

Sharing a photo of himself with the crew members of The Gift Of Time, Xie said the success of a character is not only due to the actor.

"The richness of the script, the creative interactions with co-stars, the director's guidance and oversight, the cinematographer's artistry and the dedication of every team member behind the scenes – from editors and assistant directors to costume designers, make-up artists and prop masters – all play indispensable roles," he wrote.

"If a character lives up to expectations, it is due to the professionalism and care of the entire team."

Xie's The Gift Of Time co-star Chen Hanwei made the cut for the list of Best Actor nominees.

The Malaysian actor, who played a retired factory technician and cancer patient, will go up against Desmond Tan (Devil Behind The Gate), Richie Koh (Another Wok Of Life), Romeo Tan (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story) and Xu Bin (Fixing Fate) in the category.

This is Chen's 16th Best Actor nomination at the Star Awards, with the 56-year-old having won it seven times.

Mediacorp's blockbuster drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story received the most number of nominations – 17 – at Star Awards 2026. The spin-off of the hit drama The Little Nyonya (2008 to 2009) was set in the 1950s to 1970s and revolved around three young women from a wealthy Peranakan family who live in a mansion at Emerald Hill.

Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story was also nominated in categories such as Best Drama Serial, Best Actress (Chantalle Ng, Jesseca Liu and Tasha Low), Best Supporting Actor (Tyler Ten and Zhang Zetong) and Best Supporting Actress (Chen Liping, Dawn Yeoh and Jojo Goh).

Ng, 30, and Low, 32, reacted to their nominations on social media.

"Being nominated for Best Actress with Zhang Anna feels different," wrote Ng, who played the antagonist in Emerald Hill. "This was the first role that made me deeply uncomfortable from start to finish. It challenged not just my craft, but my assumptions about what it means to do this work."

She added: "For a long time, I subconsciously equated being a good actress with being well received. This experience forced me to reconsider that. Perhaps the responsibility of an actor is not to be liked, but to be truthful. And truth, more often than not, is uncomfortable.

"So regardless of the outcome, I want to thank the people who supported me through what was, without exaggeration, one of the most difficult periods of my acting career. Your steadiness gave me the space to keep going, and ultimately, to create a role I am truly proud of."

Low, who played the protagonist Zhang Xinniang in Emerald Hill, wrote on Feb 27: "Portraying her has been one of the greatest honours of my career. She stretched me, challenged me and forced me to dig deeper than I ever had before. Through her, I learnt that growth often comes with discomfort and that truth in storytelling isn't always easy, but it is necessary."

She added: "Zhang Xinniang changed me. She demanded honesty, vulnerability and courage in ways I wasn't prepared for, but I'm so thankful she came into my life. It is truly one of the biggest honours to have walked in her shoes."

