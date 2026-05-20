Taiwanese singer Landy Wen in ICU due to septic shock

Landy Wen rose to fame after performing the romantic duet Rooftop (1999) with Taiwanese singer-host Jacky Wu.

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

May 19, 2026

Taiwanese singer Landy Wen is reportedly in critical condition after suffering from septic shock. This was first disclosed on Facebook by her manager on May 15.

“Early in the morning of May 14, I received a call from Landy Wen, who said she was feeling unwell,” the manager wrote in Chinese.

“Due to a persistent high fever accompanied by severe abdominal pain, she was rushed to hospital that day and is in the intensive care unit (ICU) receiving treatment and under observation by the medical team.”

The manager said as a result, Wen had to cancel her upcoming work and related engagements, as the singer apologised for the inconvenience caused.

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“Landy Wen will now focus on her treatment as she hopes to recover as soon as possible and return to the stage to meet everyone again,” wrote the manager.

The manager did not disclose Wen’s condition in the Facebook post, but later told the Taiwanese media that the singer was diagnosed with septic shock.

The revelation sparked concern among fans, as septic shock is a life-threatening condition when blood pressure falls to dangerously low levels during an infection.

Wen was originally scheduled to perform in Shanghai on May 16 as part of her Landy’s Party tour. The organisers announced on May 15 that the Shanghai, Guangzhou (May 30) and Chengdu (June 13) legs of the tour have been postponed.

The organiser of a joint concert in Lanzhou, China, on May 17 also announced on May 15 a change in the line-up, with Taiwanese singer Yuki Hsu replacing Wen.

Wen, 46, is an indigenous Taiwanese who hails from the Atayal community. She took part in the Super Newcomer singing competition in 1997 and later joined Taiwanese singer-host Jacky Wu’s label Alfa Music.

She rose to fame after performing the romantic duet Rooftop (1999) with Wu. She later performed the song with Taiwanese singer Jay Chou for in her second album A Little Wild (2001).

She is also known for other songs such as Summer Breeze (2004), Wish Me Happy Birthday (2004) and Hot Wave (2007).

Taiwanese singer Kenji Wu expressed his support for Wen during the joint concert in Lanzhou on May 17. He performed Summer Breeze on stage and called on the audience to join in a sing-along.

“Tens of thousands of people lit up the night sky for you in Lanzhou last evening, singing Summer Breeze together and praying for you,” Wu wrote in Chinese on social media on May 18, tagging Wen in the post. “Did you hear us? We believe you’ll make a full recovery and come back stronger than ever.”

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