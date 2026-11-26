Singaporean actress Lim Shi-An recording her role as cadet Kym in BBC Studios’ animated children’s series Go Jetters Go! (left) and with her parents, Tan Kheng Hua and Lim...

‘Some doors are more open’: Lim Shi-An on being a nepo baby

Lim Shi-An doesn’t hide that she has famous parents.

Mom is Hollywood-based actor Tan Kheng Hua and Dad is respected thespian Lim Yu-Beng, and they are constantly on each other’s social media pages.

Now that she is also an actor, she admits that being their kid helps.

“I think definitely, some doors are more open,” she said. “But I never want an opportunity to fall in my lap.”

The 28-year-old is not banking on nepotism to get ahead and always insists on auditioning.

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“If I cannot live up to the expectation, then they have no reason to cast me.”

From daughter to fellow actor

Now that they are peers, the dynamics of Shi-An’s relationship with her parents have changed for the better.

“We celebrate our successes together, we talk about our process together. I feel very adult when I’m with them nowadays.”

Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Shi-An star in their first on-screen collaboration, Another Go, a short film on dementia. PHOTO: GAVIN LIM

Shi-An began acting professionally around 2022 after graduating from university.

She landed her first leading television role in Alienated, a collaboration between Viddsee and Mediacorp, and made her feature film debut in Amoeba, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Now, she is making her debut as a voice actor as Singaporean cadet Kym in BBC Studios’ children’s animated series Go Jetters Go!.

This series is special for her as it is the first time Singapore is featured in the franchise.

Lim Shi-An, alongside her character Kym from the upcoming BBC children’s show Go Jetters Go! at BBC Studios’ Singapore office. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

“I wanted to do Singapore proud and to have a character who is really lovable and that will put Singapore on the map.”

While you will not hear Singlish, Shi-An managed to incorporate her own cultural influences and inflection.

“There are certain words that Singaporeans will recognise, and hopefully be able to hear that I am from that locale,” she said.

Lim Shi-An makes her voice acting debut as Singaporean cadet Kym in BBC Studios’ animated children’s series Go Jetters Go!. PHOTO: BBC STUDIOS

What’s Shi-An’s biggest concern?

For her, it is financial stability.

She continues to work as a graphic designer, something she has been doing since university.

“This industry is tough,” she said.

“Opportunities like voicing Kym in Go Jetters Go! don’t come around very often. I just wanted a plan for after I get my last acting job ever.”

Her next role: wife

The one thing she is not concerned about is her November wedding to Nicholas Yeo, whom she met while studying at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

When he proposed, Shi-An was completely taken by surprise.

“I feel like I’m in the minority of Singaporeans who didn’t design their ring or anything,” she quipped.

She believes people put unnecessary pressure on themselves when it comes to proposals and weddings.

“It’s just one moment in time. Life after the wedding is a hundred times more important than the day itself.”

Go Jetters Go! premieres on Dec 1 on CBeebies and BBC Player.

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