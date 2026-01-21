'So embarrassing': Host-DJ Dennis Chew late for first day of school at SUSS

John Lui

The Straits Times

Jan 20, 2026

Radio DJ, actor and host Dennis Chew was late for his first day of university.

The 52-year-old local celebrity has begun his Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Studies at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), where he did not arrive in time for his first class on Jan 12.

On Jan 16, he posted on Instagram: "I'll only reach school at 7.15pm. My class starts at 7pm." It was one of a series of updates about juggling a job as a DJ at Mediacorp's Love 972 with classes in the evening.

"It's my first day at school and I'm already 15 minutes late. So embarrassing," he added in a video post documenting his education journey. During the commute, he spoke about his nervousness as well as his eagerness for his new beginning.

The tardiness was made worse by an error in navigation when he nearly entered the wrong lecture hall.

"I wasn't even at the right door," he said. He was stopped by his professor, who recognised him and hailed him over with a shout.

In previous reports, the veteran entertainer said he has always been interested in Chinese history and literature and wanted an education that aligned with his interests and was relevant to his career.

He spoke about his desire to further his studies after completing a three-year full-time course at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, graduating with a diploma in Chinese media and communication in 2025. He received the Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition for his academic excellence and contributions to the school.

He was offered a spot at the National University of Singapore in 2024, but later withdrew because it was a full-time course. SUSS' evening schedule allows him to host his morning show The Breakfast Quartet on Love 972, then rest before leaving for classes held from 7 to 10pm.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation