Singer Taufik Batisah on his new landed property: I'm okay to downgrade and retire at 50

Eddino Abdul Hadi

The Straits Times

Dec 31, 2025

After 10 months of renovations, Taufik Batisah has finally settled into his three-storey landed house, a space styled to evoke the sense of calm he found on past Bali holidays.

The earthy and creamy tones, as well as open layout, give the 3,800 sq ft home, which he bought in late 2024, the feel of a retreat.

For the 44-year-old Singapore Idol winner, real estate agent and entrepreneur, the house that he lives in with his wife and manager Sheena Akbal, his mother and a helper is a dream come true.

But it is not a forever home, he tells The Straits Times in an interview at the property in eastern Singapore.

"I can live in a big house now, but I don't mind downgrading to a small flat in the future," he says. "I want to retire at 50. I don't need a lot."

It is a grounded outlook shaped by his journey. Before finding success, he lived in a rented flat and spent years sharing a home with his two older brothers.

"That's how I started," he says simply. "We made do."

When he eventually bought his own flat, it felt like a major milestone. Then came a condominium unit and, finally, the landed property he lives in today.

"I've seen different stages," he says. "So I know that all this can change."

The current home, Taufik stresses, was an emotional purchase but is still within his means. "This house is really for my family," he says. "I wanted my mother to be comfortable. That was very important to me."

It is a place for his extended family and he says the house can comfortably sleep at least 17 people. During gatherings, the house has held up to 40.

The Bali-inspired design, by his interior design company Ivory Cove, came from years of holidays that helped him slow down and reset.

"Every time I go there, I feel grounded," he says. "I wanted the house to have that feeling – peaceful, not rushed."

That same realism informs how Taufik, who is also co-owner of restaurant brand Chix Hot Chicken, is approaching the new year. Singing, which once defined him, is lower on his list of priorities.

"I'm fully aware of how things work," he says. "That's why singing is last on my list. Practically, I know I have to focus on my businesses in order for me to feed my family."

That clarity led him to draw the line on solo concerts, even after his recent Star Theatre show in October sold out within an hour. When asked if he wanted to add another night, he declined.

"Let's not push it," he says. "I'm not someone who performs every day. I'm a real estate agent. Doing two days is pushing it. It's not being realistic.

"That's one and done," he concludes.

But he remains open to performing at shows such as the Mediacorp Let's Celebrate 2026 countdown show at Siloso Beach on Sentosa.

"If people are still appreciative of my performances, then I'm okay," he says. "If I can, I'll do it. If I can't, I'll just say no."

Away from music, he is simplifying his lifestyle. He plans to sell his Porsche and replace it with a Tesla, having installed a charger for the electric vehicle during the house renovation. "It just makes sense," he says. "I don't need loud any more."

For someone who has lived in all manner of homes, the lesson is clear. "Enjoy what you have," he says. "Be grateful. And be ready to move on when the time comes."

