Landy Wen was hospitalised after suffering from septic shock caused by kidney stones.

Singer Landy Wen transferred to general ward after 10 days in ICU due to septic shock

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

May 27, 2026

Taiwanese singer Landy Wen is on the road to recovery after suffering from septic shock earlier in May.

Wen’s manager took to the singer’s social media accounts on May 26 to update followers on her condition.

“Landy was transferred to a general ward on May 25 after undergoing 10 days of intensive treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) for sepsis caused by stones. She is aiming to be discharged within a week,” the manager wrote in Chinese on May 26, posting a photo of Wen in hospital.

“The dreaded stones have finally been eliminated, thanks to the team at Taipei Medical University Hospital and to Landy’s fighting spirit,” the manager added.

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Wen’s manager had disclosed on Facebook on May 15 that the singer was admitted to hospital on May 14 after suffering a high fever and severe abdominal pain, and was warded in the ICU.

The revelation sparked concern among her fans, as septic shock is a life-threatening condition when blood pressure falls to dangerously low levels during an infection.

Taiwanese newspaper Liberty Times reported on May 26 that Wen’s sepsis was caused by kidney stones.

The singer said in the report that this was the first time she had been admitted to the ICU and was fighting for her life while hooked up to tubes. The ordeal not only shocked her family, friends and fans, but also left her deeply shaken.

Wen, 46, is an indigenous Taiwanese who hails from the Atayal community and is currently dating fellow Atayal singer Talaw.

Wen blamed the illness on herself, disclosing that whenever she felt unwell in the past, she would brush it off as no big deal by taking over-the-counter medication and toughing it out. She did not imagine that doing so would lead to such a serious condition.

The singer added that she is undergoing blood tests, X-rays and other health screenings, and could be discharged if all readings are normal.

Wen told Liberty Times that she plans to write a detailed account of her hospital experience after her discharge, using her own folly as a cautionary tale to remind everyone of the importance of “seeing a doctor when you’re sick”.

Wen’s manager also provided an update on the singer’s concerts in China after they were postponed when she was hospitalised on May 14. She was scheduled to perform in Shanghai on May 16, Guangzhou on May 30 and Chengdu on June 13 as part of her Landy’s Party tour.

“Landy is scheduled to return to the stage in September,” the manager wrote on May 26. “The concerts in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu will be held in December if all goes well. Thank you all for your concern.”

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