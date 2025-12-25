Singer Kit Chan hosts travel show for first time to step out of her comfort zone

Benson Ang

The Straits Times

Dec 24, 2025

Many know Kit Chan as a singer. But the Singaporean recently also became a travel programme host.

The 53-year-old pushed herself in the new Mediacorp infotainment series Rail Life Story, which premiered on Dec 11. Chan appeared in the first episode of the eight-part documentary.

She hopped on board Turkey's Eastern Express, and travelled 1,360km by train from Ankara to the north-eastern border city Kars. On her own, she went on a journey filled with once-in-a-lifetime moments with total strangers.

Rail Life Story airs every Thursday at 8pm on Channel 8. It is also available on demand for free on mewatch. Subsequent episodes feature celebrities such as Lulu Huang, Mark Lee, Darren Lim, Bowie Tsang, Danny Yeo, Kaiser Chuang and Pets Tseng.

In a recent interview with vibes by 8world, Chan said: "My dream has been to make a travel programme. But when I learnt about the show's requirements, I started to worry a little. The production side said, 'You can't bring a team. You have to go alone, you can't bring an assistant, and you can't bring your own make-up and hair stylist.'"

It took several months of consideration before she accepted the gig.

She said: "Hosting is something I don't have much experience in, but I told myself I wanted to give this shoot my all, and step out of my comfort zone. Although I have been in this industry for over 30 years, sometimes I still hope I can make some breakthroughs."

It was her first time in Turkey. The shoot was in February during winter, and her trip took place in breathtaking snowy landscapes. She also got a chance to go ice fishing in Lake Cildir, in north-eastern Turkey, as well as visit a cheese village in Kars.

In the 46-minute episode, she observed that many passengers decorated their cabins beautifully with photos and fairy lights. They also celebrated birthdays and other special occasions on board.

One evening, she was even invited to a party, where she danced and held hands with fellow passengers.

She said on the show: "It was so much fun. I really did not expect it. Turkish music is infectious. When it starts, you cannot help but move along."

The passenger who left the deepest impression on her was a young minstrel, whose mother died five or six years ago, and who has since dedicated all his work to her. At that time, Chan's own mother was in poor health and battling dementia. She later died in May, after Chan returned from the trip.

Chan recalled to vibes: "At that time, I was mentally prepared for the day she would leave me. So when he spoke about losing his mother, it touched me. We had a spiritual exchange; we both love our mothers just as deeply."

In a post on social media, she thanked the production team for their sensitivity. "For someone introverted like me, feeling comfortable in front of the camera is important, or I won't be able to give the best of myself."

Reflecting on the locals she encountered, she added: "They all touched me in different ways, and I am grateful to have met them, and for the memories they have etched in my heart and mind. After all, travelling is about making memories and finding connections with people who are different from us."

