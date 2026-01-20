Nathan Hartono ties the knot with actress Liz Sergeant Tan

Eddino Abdul Hadi

Jan 19, 2026

Home-grown singer-actor Nathan Hartono and theatre actress and dancer Liz Sergeant Tan have tied the knot. "I got married yesterday," he wrote in a reel on Instagram and Facebook on Jan 18.

The video shows him unboxing a package containing the engagement ring. "We're still recovering from the absolute madness of planning and pulling off a wedding, so I'll tell you more about it later. For now, I want to remember this moment when I first received the engagement ring. So surreal."

On Jan 17, Hartono, 34, posted clips from the wedding on Instagram Stories, including one in which he makes a grand entrance at the wedding venue, stands on a chair, and jumps around while his friends and other guests cheer him on.

In a previous interview with The Straits Times, Hartono said that he and Tan, 32, had been planning the wedding for over a year.

The couple announced their engagement in mid-December. While it was the first time they had gone public with their relationship, he revealed during the interview that they had been together for more than six years.

Guests at their wedding included other musicians, such as singers Joanna Dong, Sezairi and Daphne Khoo.

Videos from the wedding circulating on Instagram include scenes of the couple singing an acoustic rendition of Such Great Heights, a 2003 song by US indie band The Postal Service.

Other clips posted online show Hartono and his friends dancing to Britney Spears' 1998 hit ...Baby One More Time dressed in schoolgirl outfits, like the US pop star did in the music video.

In an Instagram Stories post from the wedding, actress Carla Dunareanu wrote that the dance was a re-creation of the first time Hartono met Tan. He was singing the same song at a karaoke bar and also dressed like Spears.

Hartono made his debut as a teenage jazz singer in 2006, and has since expanded his repertoire to include genres such as pop, electronic music and R&B. In 2016, he was mentored by Mandopop star Jay Chou and came in second in Chinese reality singing show Sing! China.

The singer of 2020 National Day Parade theme song Everything I Am has also dabbled in acting. His credits include home-grown horror comedy film When Ghost Meets Zombie (2019) and fantasy television series Halfworlds (2015), as well as theatre productions such as Spring Awakening (2012) and The Last Five Years (2025).

He also acted in local mockumentary Sandbox, which premiered at the 2025 Singapore International Film Festival and is slated for general release in 2026.

Tan is the daughter of theatre director, actress and arts educator Christina Sergeant, one of the pioneers of Singapore's theatre scene, who died in 2013.

Tan co-directed, choreographed and performed in the 2024 Singaporean short dance film I Summon You. It was screened at youth festival comma at lifestyle hub *Scape.

