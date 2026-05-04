James Seah and Nicole Chang Min at their wedding in 2022 and in a photo on social media in September 2025. PHOTOS: JAMESSEAH/INSTAGRAM, NICOLECHANGMIN/INSTAGRAM

‘People grow in different ways’: Actor James Seah on rumours about split from wife Nicole Chang Min

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

May 3, 2026

Local actor James Seah has responded to speculation that his marriage to local influencer Nicole Chang Min is on the rocks, saying the rumours about his personal life are “baseless”.

Seah, 35, and Chang, 34, tied the knot in January 2022 after dating for about six years.

However, netizens noticed that the couple have rarely interacted on social media lately after having done so frequently in the past.

Seah last tagged Chang in his social media post in December 2025, showing them at a Christmas celebration with other friends.

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Netizens also observed that she did not publicly root for Seah on social media ahead of the 2026 Star Awards on April 19 as she used to in previous years.

He was nominated for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, BYD Favourite Male Character Award for fantasy series Perfectly Imperfect (2025) and Best Supporting Actor for Chinese New Year drama Another Wok Of Life (2025).

In addition, the couple’s pet dog’s Instagram account (@mister_moonstone) now features only Chang’s name in the bio and no longer shows Seah’s name.

Seah wrote on Instagram Stories on May 1: “I understand there’s been much speculation about my personal life, and I’d like to clarify that any allegations and assumptions circulating online are baseless, inaccurate and taken out of context.

“As life goes on, people grow in different ways and bring us through different paths. I will not share further details on our private and personal matters. I hope that our privacy would be respected.”

Chang – who had recently posted cryptic messages about men and relationships on Instagram – posted three raised-eyebrow emojis about three hours later.

On the same day, she uploaded a reflective post, hoping that the new month will treat her well and bring the kind of peace she hopes for.

“May I learn to let go of what no longer feels right, and trust that better things are making their way to me,” she wrote. “May this month hold quiet wins, healing and moments that remind me I’m still growing, still moving forward and still deserving of good things.”

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