Singaporean actors Mark Lee and Christopher Lee star in the upcoming film Uncle Odyssey, which opens here on April 16. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

No midlife crisis for co-stars Christopher Lee and Mark Lee: ‘You can still find a new direction’

Benson Ang

The Straits Times

April 14, 2026

In the upcoming local movie Uncle Odyssey, Singaporean actors Mark Lee and Christopher Lee, as well as Taiwanese actor-host Hsu Hsiao-shun, play retired middle-aged men.

Their characters are dismissed by their families, and they end up becoming internet celebrities to prove themselves to the younger generation. The comedy-drama opens in Singapore cinemas on April 16.

When it comes to ageing, the trio have come to accept it as part of life.

Over an April 14 Zoom call from Kuala Lumpur, where Mark, 57, Christopher, 54, and Hsu, 63, held a press conference, Christopher – who enjoys sports and exercising – said: “If you fight against (ageing), you will get pains here and there. And the more you fight, the more upset you will be. So, I chose to accept it, adjust the way I exercise and change some lifestyle habits.”

Asked if he misses his younger self, he replied: “I am someone who moves forward. I do not think about the past at all – what I lost, what I gained – because the past is gone. Rather, living happily in the present is the most important thing.”

Mark, who is also a host and radio DJ, treats middle age as a motivation to live life to the fullest.

“You can still find a new direction, keep yourself busy and accomplish things. So, I actually think any midlife ‘crisis’ you experience can be defeated by a project you complete.”

He added: “Find ways to accomplish what you have not yet. If you have the energy and financial means, you still have a chance.

“We should hurry up and do what we want to do. It might not be a very grand or huge thing, but at least if you complete it, you won’t have too many regrets in life.”

(From left) Christopher Lee, Hsu Hsiao-shun and Mark Lee in Uncle Odyssey. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

On screen, the trio sing, dance and do bungee jumping, alongside other outrageous activities which push them out of their comfort zones.

They also performed Uncle Odyssey’s theme song, Pari Pari I Love You, and danced in its music video. During the shoot, however, they all ended up panting – and there was even an oxygen tank on set.

Mark said: “After every sequence, you see us sit in a triangle, silent, all gasping for air.”

There are more serious moments in Uncle Odyssey too.

Communication between family members is a major theme, with one scene featuring a heated argument between Christopher’s character and his onscreen son, played by Taiwanese actor Richard Lin.

Christopher, whose wife is Singaporean actress Fann Wong, 55, shared that he does not often berate his own 11-year-old son.

He said: “While scolding children once or twice is inevitable, I think my character’s behaviour onscreen – throwing tantrums and blaming others – is quite destructive. I am not the type to scold my child often. I often reason with him and explain situations.”

But for Mark – who shares two daughters aged 17 and 12 and a 14-year-old son with his homemaker-wife Catherine Ng, 53 – his children scold him instead.

He said: “Sometimes, I feel my younger daughter talks to me like she is my mother – criticising my English and asking why I am a certain way. But I know she cares about me, just that her way of expressing her concern is different.”

(From left) Hsu Hsiao-shun, Christopher Lee and Mark Lee in Uncle Odyssey. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

Uncle Odyssey is just the latest in a long line of projects that Mark and Christopher have worked on together.

They have co-starred in films like The Best Bet (2004), Filial Party (2014) and The Fortune Handbook (2017), while Mark appeared on Christopher’s cooking programme Dishing With Christopher Lee in 2022.

Mark said: “I think Chris has benefitted a lot from the past few years working in Taiwan. His comedic rhythm, and how he conveys emotion through body language, have all got better.”

Christopher added: “I think our many collaborations show a kind of growth. In future, if we have the opportunity to collaborate again, you might see yet another side of us.”

Uncle Odyssey opens in Singapore cinemas on April 16.

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