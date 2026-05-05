Chen Hanwei with his mother, who died in July 2024, and his father. PHOTOS: CHENHANWEI1969/INSTAGRAM

‘My adoptive parents are the most important people’: Chen Hanwei recounts his adoption story during live stream

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

May 4, 2026

Actor Chen Hanwei opened up about being adopted during his live stream on May 2.

The 56-year-old has been hosting daily live streams on the 69 Home Live Mall platform on Facebook since May 1, where he introduces products like health supplements.

On May 2, he was talking about being filial to one’s parents when he mentioned that it was in 2009, when he was 40, that his mother confessed to him that he was adopted.

She died in July 2024 at the age of 90. His father, who is believed to be in his 90s, has mobility, visual and hearing issues.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Malaysia-born Chen recalled that he was in his 20s when an unidentified woman called him in Johor Bahru and asked him if he was Chen Hanwei. At the time, he was starring in the local period drama The Village Hero (1990).

“She said only one sentence: ‘You need to check, you need to check, you’re not your parents’ biological child, you need to check’, before hanging up.”

Chen said he found it puzzling and silly at the time.

Chen Hanwei with his father. PHOTO: CHENHANWEI1969/INSTAGRAM

“Later on, I asked my father where I was born, and he told me it was in the hospital,” he recalled. “When my mother returned home at night, I asked her where I was born, and she said it was at home.”

Chen said he had been mentally prepared since that day that the female caller might be telling the truth, but he did not probe further.

“I didn’t want to ask my parents as it wasn’t important to me,” he said. “Maybe it was because the rumours (about my knowledge of the adoption) reached my parents that one day my mother was crying and telling me...”

Chen paused at this point during the live stream and held back his tears.

“She said to me, ‘I have something to tell you. You’re not my biological child,’” he said. “I said I was aware and asked her why she was (finally) telling me. She said she was worried I would leave her if she did so.”

Chen paused again, wiped away his tears and drank a cup of water.

“I then hugged her and said, ‘Why would I leave you?’” he said. “Our relationship became even better from that day.”

The award-winning veteran entertainer said his mother was worried that he would look for his biological parents after she told him the truth.

“I told her not to worry as I wouldn’t do that,” he added. “Even if my biological parents appear in front of me one day, I would respect them and greet them politely, but I would tell myself clearly: My adoptive parents are the most important people.”

Chen also urged his live-stream viewers to cherish their parents if they are still alive.

“Give them a hug every day and say ‘I love you’. Is it hard to say that? No, it’s not.”

He added: “You may think it’s difficult, but they will be very happy.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.