Singapore actor Richard Low posted on Instagram that he was hospitalised from May 21 to 26.

‘Lucky to be alive’: Actor Richard Low, 73, opens up about six-day hospital stay

Joanne Soh

The Straits Times

May 28, 2026

Veteran Singapore actor Richard Low shared that he recently went through a frightening health scare that left him hospitalised for nearly a week.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on May 27, he revealed that he spent six days in hospital before finally being discharged on May 26. Low, who will turn 74 in June, said he is still recovering and remains cautious about his physical condition after the ordeal.

Speaking candidly while taking a slow walk outdoors, he admitted he still fears collapsing unexpectedly. He explained that he chose to walk on grass instead of concrete as he was worried about injuring himself if he were to faint.

He also disclosed that he temporarily lost control of his bowel and bladder functions, though he did not reveal his exact condition.

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Despite the challenging ordeal, Low tried to keep the mood light. He joked that he quietly slipped out for a walk without informing his wife after she took him home from the hospital.

The actor also reflected on how serious the situation had felt, sharing that he considered himself “lucky to be alive”.

Low used the opportunity to express appreciation to the medical staff who cared for him during his stay at National University Hospital. He thanked the doctors, nurses and support staff for their attentiveness, adding that he was touched by the level of care he received throughout his treatment.

He ended his update on a reassuring note, telling his followers not to worry too much about him.

Following his post, fans and fellow artistes such as Chen Xiuhuan, Kym Ng and Cavin Soh left encouraging messages in the comments section, wishing Low a smooth recovery and better health ahead.

A familiar face on local television for decades, Low – last seen in drama series We Are Number 1 (2025) – remains popular among Singapore audiences for his memorable supporting roles and comedic screen presence.

In recent years, he has also built a following on social media as a member of the OG Gang alongside local actors Chen Shucheng and Zhu Houren, creating lifestyle and entertainment TikTok content focusing on active ageing and local heritage.

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