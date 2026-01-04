Jack Neo receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Singapore Film Society

Benson Ang

Local film-maker Jack Neo has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Singapore Film Society (SFS). This is the first time the society, a non-profit organisation and the largest organiser of film festivals in Singapore, has given out such a prize.

Neo, 65, received the accolade at a gala event at Golden Village VivoCity on Jan 2. SFS chairman Kenneth Tan presented the award before many of the film-maker's long-time collaborators and cast members.

Mr Tan said: "Jack Neo is more than a film-maker; he is a national storyteller. For five decades, he has held up a mirror to our society, making us laugh at our foibles, reflect on our challenges and cherish our shared memories.

"His films – from Money No Enough (1998) to I Not Stupid (2002) and the Ah Boys To Men series (2012 to 2017) – are not just movies; they are communal touchstones that have shaped generations. It is our honour to recognise his unparalleled role in building and championing Singapore cinema."

The landmark event celebrated Neo's 50-year contribution to Singapore's entertainment landscape as an actor, writer, director and producer, from his early fame as a comedian on Channel 8 to directing some of Singapore's most culturally resonant and top-grossing local films.

In attendance were his friends from the Music and Drama Company in the 1980s; comedians Mark Lee, Patricia Mok and Henry Thia from the comedy variety show Comedy Nite (1990 to 2003), who also acted in Money No Enough; Ah Boys To Men cast members Joshua Tan, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap, Maxi Lim and Charlie Goh, as well as actors Terence Cao, Richard Low, Xixi Lim, Suhaimi Yusof and content creator Simonboy.

Also present was Megan Zheng, the female lead of Neo's movie Homerun (2003), which was screened at the event.

Zheng, 32, remains the only Singaporean to have won a Golden Horse Award, clinching Best New Performer in 2004, when she was 10. Now a mother, she holds a corporate job and no longer works in entertainment.

Homerun's male lead, Shawn Lee, sent a video message from South Korea's Jeju Island, where he was on holiday. The 35-year-old said: "Congratulations (director Jack Neo). In the last 50 years, you have been an important figure in the Singapore cinema scene. Hope we can gather every 10 years, to celebrate your stellar achievements."

Several of Neo's collaborators also paid tribute to him.

Mark Lee, 57, who has collaborated with Neo for 37 years, said: "The path we walked has not been easy. But through the process, we have truly learnt a lot from (Jack). Whether there was a budget or not, he found a way for Comedy Nite to be the top Singapore variety show in terms of ratings for several years."

Mok, 54, said: "Because of him, there is Patricia Mok today. He taught me what to do, what not to do. When filming Money No Enough, I was just a calefare (Singlish term for background actor)... little did I know I would become a movie star."

Actress Michelle Tay, 55, who worked with Neo on Comedy Nite, said: "Thank you for coming up with my nickname, Yidali (Mandarin for 'one big lump'). That was how everyone got to know me, a short, plump little girl."

Addressing guests at the event, Neo thanked his collaborators, benefactors, partners and various organisations, including Singapore movie theatres Golden Village, Cathay Cineplexes and Shaw Theatres.

Being a director is not easy, he said. "You have to endure pressure from all sides and accept many challenges."

"Many people think (making movies) is easy and are tempted to give it a try... The first thing you must do is have a good script. If you don't have a good script and you don't understand the market, you will definitely suffer huge losses."

He exhorted the importance of a film's message, saying: "Without a message, people leave feeling empty. If a film has some message, at least after watching it, people can go out and have something to discuss."

He expressed gratitude to his wife, Ms Irene Kng, whom he married more than three decades ago. "She gives me so much inspiration. Sometimes when she scolds me, I write her words into dialogue. Remember, when your wife is scolding you, it is good material."

Neo also thanked all his friends, and said: "I have come this far not because I am amazing, but because you have all helped me behind the scenes. You have all pushed me forward. Every time my movie is released in theatres, I see many people, many families, coming to see it, especially the Chinese New Year films. All of this encourages me."

