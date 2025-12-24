Actor Andie Chen and his wife Kate Pang are among the Singaporean celebrities living in Taipei. PHOTOS: ANDIECHEN/FACEBOOK, XIAONIU6161/X

How Singaporean artistes in Taipei are coping with the aftermath of knife attack

Benson Ang

The Straits Times

Dec 22, 2025

Singaporean celebrities living in Taipei have become more cautious with their families' routines after a knife attack that took place in the city on Dec 19.

Three people were killed and five injured when a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage ​in central Taipei ​during the evening rush hour.

While no Singaporeans were affected by the incident, several shared with Lianhe Zaobao how it has influenced their daily activities and their attitudes towards public safety.

One was actor Andie Chen, 40, who shuttles between Singapore and Taipei. He is married to Taiwanese actress Kate Pang, 42, and they have an 11-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter who attend school in Taipei.

Chen told Zaobao that his children usually take the school bus, and when they have extra classes, they get home via the metro or public bus. But since the incident, he has been personally dropping them off at school and picking them up. And if he cannot do so in person, he has asked his wife and children to take a taxi instead.

Chen, who often takes the metro, described the incident as "unsettling" and added: "We have been to the place where it occurred, so it is inevitable that we feel a little uncomfortable."

He said that he would continue to monitor the situation. He typically goes out on New Year's Eve to watch the fireworks and had plans to do so this year, but might count down indoors instead come Dec 31.

Singaporean singer Huang Jinglun is based in Taipei with his wife, who does not work in entertainment, and their five-year-old son, nicknamed "Little Lun".

The 42-year-old star told Zaobao that he used to take the metro every two weeks with his son. But since the incident, they have avoided doing so.

"There are rumours circulating online, some even predicting the next murder location. I am worried that someone might follow suit, so I will avoid going out or go to less crowded places during the upcoming Christmas season."

He urged people to pay more attention to their surroundings and not be engrossed in their phones. He added: "I saw in online videos that when the incident first happened, many people were watching the perpetrator, observing what he was doing, without realising the danger."

Singaporean singer-songwriter Kelly Pan, 42, is married to Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo, 43, and they have a son aged five.

Pan said she would not deliberately go out less, but would be more conscious of her surroundings and stay alert.

She emphasised that daily life should not be dominated by fear, adding: "We can choose safer ways and more rational arrangements. The moment a city is truly vulnerable is not when an event occurs, but when people start to be afraid to celebrate and afraid to look forward to tomorrow.

"We don't need to pretend that everything is fine, nor do we need to live in the shadows, but rather, live with rationality, care and the courage to continue living well."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation