Host Allan Wu's son commissioned as SAF officer, named best physical trainer in his class

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

Dec 16, 2025

Chinese-American actor-host Allan Wu is one proud dad.

His son Jonas, 19, was one of the 405 cadets who were commissioned as officers of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Dec 13.

Wu, who is based in Singapore, congratulated the group on social media on Dec 14. The 53-year-old, who hosts the podcast Call Us Daddy, also posted two videos of the commissioning parade held at Safti Military Institute.

"All of you had to endure standing and marching in the pouring rain, but I'm sure it's all worth it because this will be a memory you will all cherish for the rest of your lives," he wrote, adding that Jonas was recognised as the Best Physical Training Officer.

"I am so proud of you and nothing brings me more joy than watching you become the man I know you can be," Wu wrote.

"Savour this momentous occasion, and I'd like to end this with one small request… Can you please try smiling more (because) it sure looks (pretty) darn good on you."

Wu's daughter Sage also posed with him and Jonas in one of the photos. The 21-year-old is currently studying electrical engineering at Stanford University in the United States.

Wu was seen in another photo looking at an epaulette while an unidentified woman with her back to the camera affixed the officer rank epaulette on Jonas.

Jonas and Sage are Wu's children with former Singaporean actress Wong Li Lin, 53. The couple divorced in 2013 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

