Hong Kong singer Charlene Choi confirms romance with personal trainer 10 years her junior

Joanne Soh

The Straits Times

Jan 14, 2026

Hong Kong star Charlene Choi has changed her status from single to attached.

The 43-year-old singer-actress, one-half of the Cantopop duo Twins with Gillian Chung, officially confirmed her relationship with 33-year-old personal trainer Elvis Lam, according to Hong Kong media outlet The Standard.

Choi and Chung were at a fan event on Jan 13, when Choi ended months of speculation in front of the 1,000-strong crowd.

During the event, a fan asked Choi about her rumoured romance, to which she replied: "You can remove the word 'rumour' now."

Choi, who ended her six-year relationship with Hong Kong billionaire Anthony Shi in 2023, told her fans that her new beau, who is 10 years her junior, inspired her to take up hiking and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

When asked about the "happy weight gain" after being in a relationship, she said: "I'm very happy, that's all I'll say." She added that Mr Lam was present at her birthday party in November and that their relationship is stable.

She had been linked to the fitness coach, who is renowned in Hong Kong's entertainment industry and a co-founder of Gym Town Fitness, since August 2025, when fans spotted them together at Hong Kong singer Terence Lam's concert.

In November, Choi teased about being in a relationship during an interview. Hong Kong media subsequently reported that the couple were co-parenting a cat.

