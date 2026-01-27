Former actor Edmund Chen's first social media post since traffic accident court appearance

Former actor Edmund Chen has posted on social media for the first time since he was charged in court over a traffic accident.

The 63-year-old posted on Instagram on Jan 25 a video of himself and several fans taking turns to sing the theme song of local TV series Fiery Passion (1992), which starred Chen, Chew Chor Meng and Chen Liping.

"This is the first time we've had such a close interaction, and it feels very warm and heartfelt," Edmund Chen wrote in Chinese. "I'm extremely grateful to the family and friends in my fan community. It is so carefree, as we sing about emotions and memories."

He added: "We're all one family. Thumbs up."

His wife, actress Xiang Yun, and daughter, actress Chen Yixin, left heart emojis on his post.

Edmund Chen was charged on Jan 14 with causing grievous hurt to a motorcyclist while driving a car without considering other road users. He is expected to plead guilty on Jan 29.

