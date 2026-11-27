Darren Lim, Evelyn Tan and their four children Kristen, Jairus, Way, and Elliot on their yacht.

Darren Lim won’t leave an inheritance to his kids: ‘I do not spoon-feed my children’

“I don’t want to make lazy kids out of my children,” declared actor Darren Lim when he appeared on his wife actress Evelyn Tan’s podcast Fine Whine.

And that’s why he doesn’t believe in leaving their children an inheritance.

His words shocked many, including his own children. They told him: “Dad, that’s not a very nice way to know that I’m not left with anything.”

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2004, have a daughter, Kristen, and three sons, Jairus, Way and Elliot.

He has been misunderstood

But Lim tells Stomp on Nov 25 that he was misunderstood.

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He stressed that whatever assets and savings are left when he and Tan die will be divided equally among their four children.

“In that sense, we are leaving an inheritance,” said the 54-year-old.

Want a flat or a car? Earn it, says Lim

“The key thing is I do not spoon-feed my children.”

He will not buy each of his children a property or car, or help them with the down payments for their matrimonial homes.

“If you want a car, go work for it. If you want to buy a house, go work for it,” he said.

Lim said he does not have the financial means to do that and doing that also means he and Tan would have to work significantly harder to build up a legacy.

But he acknowledged that he would need to sit down with his children to explain his intentions more clearly.

Lim expects his kids to pay rent

The actor talked about his parenting philosophy, finances and retirement dreams in that episode of the podcast, which explores life after 50.

Lim told Stomp that they have been preparing their children for independent adulthood since they were young.

Among the expectations is that they will eventually have to pay rent to live at home and give him an allowance.

“It can be $10, it can be $20, it can be $200, it can be $2,000, up to you. It doesn’t matter,” he said.

Lim will not be his grandchildren’s babysitter

And his retirement plans do not include looking after his grandchildren.

“I mean, of course, we will play with them, but it’s only just play with them, not take care of them.”

Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan, team up in the Channel 8 variety programme Pasar Malam Stars. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

He just wants to protect the time he and his wife, 52, would have together.

“You have been on loan to our children for the past 20 years,” he told her during the podcast. “So I do not want you to be on loan to our grandchildren.”

He looks forward to the day when he and Tan can devote more time to each other.

The couple wants to sail into retirement

Among their shared dreams is returning to life at sea. The couple previously lived on a boat with their children for about four-and-a-half years before returning to life on land in 2016.

Evelyn Tan and Darren Lim with their four children Kristen, Jairus, Way, and Elliot on their yacht. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

“I’ll look after the boat, I’ll look after you, I’ll cook for you every day,” he told Tan on the podcast.

Lim told Stomp that he envisages drifting from country to country.

“The world is so small when you’re on an aeroplane, but the world is so big, so big when you’re on a boat,” he said.

Neither of them is investment-savvy

Lim admits that neither of them earns a lot of money or is particularly investment-savvy.

They intend to live frugally in retirement, drawing on their previous experience of living on a boat.

“We can live simply and still be happy,” Lim said, adding that five sets of clothing would be enough.

Still big on ‘couch time’ after 20-plus years together

After more than two decades of marriage, Lim remains as enthusiastic about spending time with his wife as ever.

“From the day I’ve chosen her, she’s the one that I want to spend time with.”

The couple have a date night at least once every two weeks. They also have “couch time” together every day without fail.

Kids know not to interrupt them during date nights

Their children also understand that their parents’ date nights are not to be interrupted.

He said couples who neglect their relationship while raising children may find themselves growing apart without realising it.

“Twenty years down the road, the kids leave the nest. You turn around, the person sleeping right next to you, you hardly know her anymore,” he said.

Towards the end of the podcast, Tan asked him to complete the sentence: “The one thing I hope never changes when I retire is...”

His answer? “You.”

Awwww. Did we expect anything less?

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