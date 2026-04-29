‘Congratulations to me for marrying you’: Actress-singer Charlene Choi weds personal trainer

Charlene Choi announced her marriage to fitness coach Elvis Lam on social media on April 28. PHOTO: CHOISAAAA/INSTAGRAM

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

April 28, 2026

Charlene Choi, one-half of the Cantopop duo Twins, is officially off the market.

The Canadian singer-actress announced her marriage to personal trainer Elvis Lam, who is 10 years younger than her, on social media on April 28.

“Congratulations to me for marrying you. Congratulations to you for marrying me,” the 43-year-old wrote in Chinese. “Please take good care of me in the future. Thank you all for your blessings.”

The couple did not mention when they tied the knot, but shared photos of themselves in wedding attire, their wedding bands and what is believed to be her engagement ring on their accounts.

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Dozens of Choi’s celebrity pals left comments to offer their congratulations, including her Twins bandmate Gillian Chung, Hong Kong singers Joey Yung and Sammi Cheng, Taiwanese singers Cyndi Wang and Valen Hsu, Malaysian singer Gin Lee, Malaysian actress Fish Liew, Hong Kong actor Carlos Chan and Hong Kong actress Michelle Wai.

Choi’s manager Mani Fok, who treats the singer-actress like her own daughter, also wrote a separate social media post congratulating her.

“To be honest, I’ve been imagining this scene in my mind all these years, hoping to witness this moment in person,” Ms Fok wrote. “I could feel that everyone who was present that day was deeply moved by the love (between) both of you.”

She continued: “Watching you step into this new chapter of life, I’m truly overjoyed for you. A new journey, a new identity – may our SaSa (Choi’s nickname) be wrapped in love from here on, enjoying both the stability of having a loved one by your side and the freedom to be yourself.”

Choi was previously secretly married to Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng, 54, between 2006 and 2010. Their union came to light after it was uncovered by now-defunct Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily and they announced their divorce in 2010.

Choi was in a relationship with Hong Kong singer-actor William Chan, 40, after they acted in action comedy Beauty On Duty (2010). The couple split in 2015 after they spent more time apart when Chan focused his career in China.

Choi also dated “Mahjong Prince” Anthony Shek, whose family runs a mahjong school business, for six years before they broke up in 2023.

She was first linked to Lam, a star fitness coach and the co-founder of a gym studio in Hong Kong’s Central district, when Hong Kong media outlet am730 spotted them together at Hong Kong singer Terence Lam’s concert in late August 2025.

Choi confirmed their relationship at a fan event in January 2026 when a fan asked her about her rumoured romance, to which she replied: “You can remove the word ‘rumour’ now.”

She disclosed to the media in March that Elvis Lam had moved in to live with her and that they have met each other’s parents.

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