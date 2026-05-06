Celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan’s crochet pattern allegedly stolen and resold

Singaporean celebrity couple Edwin Goh (right) and Rachel Wan allege that one of their crochet patterns had been copied. PHOTOS: THE CLUB MADE/INSTAGRAM

Joanne Soh

The Straits Times

May 5, 2026

Singaporean celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have spoken out after discovering that one of their crochet designs had allegedly been copied and resold without permission.

In a video uploaded to their Instagram accounts on May 4, the pair stated that they were alerted by followers who noticed similarities between their original Palm Beach Filet Shirt pattern – retailing on their online crochet store The Club Made for $12.90 – and a pattern listed by seller Urbanintl on online marketplace Etsy for $11.58. The account is now unavailable.

Actor Goh and actress-photographer Wan, both 31, launched their crochet business in April 2023, selling their own patterns and yarns.

According to them, not only was the design replicated, but images of Goh modelling the shirt were also allegedly altered using AI before being used online.

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“The person did not even bother to change my shorts. It was still my leopard shorts, but they just changed my face and skin colour,” said Goh.

Wan, who shot the photos, said she did not know whether to laugh or to cry.

The couple, who plan to marry in 2026, said the incident was upsetting, given the time and effort they have invested into developing their designs from scratch.

They added that they had initially reached out to the seller privately in the hope of resolving the matter, but decided to go public after failing to reach a satisfactory outcome.

Despite the situation, they expressed gratitude to fans who flagged the issue and showed their support.

The couple also encouraged fellow local creators to remain vigilant and to stand up for their intellectual property when necessary.

Wan has been crocheting since she was nine, while Goh picked it up from her. They met playing love interests in the Channel 8 drama Strike Gold (2023), and lived in Sydney, Australia, for two years before moving back to Singapore in 2025.

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