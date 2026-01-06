Actor Lee Lung Kei, 75, breaks up with fiancee, 39, after learning she is married with a son

Jan 5, 2026

The "grandpa-granddaughter" romance between Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 75, and a woman 36 years his junior is over.

The star recently confirmed the break-up to Hong Kong media after learning that his fiancee Chris Wong, 39, is married with a 16-year-old son.

Their 14-year relationship came to light in 2020, when it was reported that Ms Wong was carrying Lee's child and had suffered a miscarriage.

Lee, a former TVB star best known for playing emperors in Hong Kong dramas, had previously stood by and defended Ms Wong, a Chinese national whose real name is Wang Qingxia, on multiple occasions.

After she was sentenced to jail in 2024 for charges relating to falsifying documents and overstaying in Hong Kong, she was deported to China immediately upon her release in July 2025. Lee waited for her at the arrival hall in Shenzhen and welcomed her with a bouquet of 60 roses.

He had also vowed to marry her after her prison term.

But Ms Wong has apparently been married to a man in her home town of Foshan since 2007. She reportedly reunited with her husband recently, and was photographed having a meal with him during the Winter Solstice in December 2025.

In recent interviews with Hong Kong media, Lee said: "I understand everything now. I was the third party, and I wish them happiness."

He shared that he had noticed some problems between them, and once asked Ms Wong if their love had faded. "When she denied this, I tried to deceive myself at first."

He clarified to the media that she did not cheat on him in his presence, and added: "Matters of the heart are uncontrollable... Since (she) already has a family, husband and child, and is happy, that is right."

Asked if he regretted spending so much time dating her, Lee replied: "Feelings come and go. There is some pain, but it does not matter."

He added that at his age, he is unlikely to get into another relationship.

His wish for 2026? That his former fiancee is happy. He said: "The most important thing is to be happy. (She doesn't) need to miss me any more."

