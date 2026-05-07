Actor James Seah appears in wife Nicole Chang Min’s BTO renovation video days after split rumours

James Seah (right) appears briefly at the end of Nicole Chang Min’s vlog to share his views on the light fixtures chosen. PHOTOS: NICOLE CHANG MIN/YOUTUBE

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

May 6, 2026

Local influencer Nicole Chang Min uploaded a video to her YouTube channel on May 3 documenting the renovation process of her Build-To-Order (BTO) four-room flat, days after rumours emerged that her marriage to local actor James Seah is on the rocks.

“This vlog was filmed before recent events you may have seen online,” Chang, 34, wrote in the video description. “Regardless of what’s happened since, I still want to honour the work, the house and everyone who poured their heart into this project. So, I will be sharing everything as planned.”

The vlog documents her discussions with contractors about renovation plans, consulting a fengshui master, monitoring the construction progress and selecting furniture.

Seah, 35, appears occasionally in the video, but is not shown interacting much with Chang on camera except briefly at the end, when she asks him about his views on the light fixtures chosen for their flat.

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Chang did not specify when the video was filmed, but said in the footage: “Hopefully we can hand over on the date that we scheduled for, which is somewhere in mid-November.”

Local Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported in December 2021 that the couple applied for a BTO flat near Boon Keng MRT station in 2020.

Netizens noticed in April that Seah and Chang, who married in January 2022, had recently stopped interacting on social media, a departure from their usual frequent exchanges.

They also observed that Chang did not publicly root for Seah on social media ahead of the 2026 Star Awards on April 19, unlike in previous years.

About a week after the awards, photos circulated online of Seah with another woman at Changi Airport.

He responded to the speculation on Instagram Stories on May 1, calling the allegations about his personal life baseless, but added that “as life goes on, people grow in different ways”.

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