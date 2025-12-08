Actor Collin Chee apologises for leaking details of Benz Hui's funeral

Lim Ruey Yan

Local actor-host Collin Chee has apologised for revealing details of late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's funeral to the media.

Hui, whom fans affectionately called Foon Hei Gor (Brother Foon Hei) for his role in Hong Kong crime thriller Line Walker (2014 to 2020), died at age 76 on Oct 28 from multiple organ failure caused by cancer. A memorial service was held in Hong Kong on Nov 17, with the funeral held the next day.

His daughter Charmaine Hui wrote a post remembering him on social media on Dec 6. She expressed her gratitude to their family, friends and Hong Kong broadcaster TVB for helping them organise a solemn farewell for him.

"Thankful for most guests who respected the private, closed-door ceremony – with no recording, no filming and no sharing of any kind – it showed the genuine love and respect you had for us," the 28-year-old wrote in English and Chinese.

"Unfortunately, certain ceremony details were leaked to press outside of Hong Kong... immense disappointment (in) this individual from Singapore, his ignorance and invasion of privacy. Sometimes, silence speaks far louder than exposure."

Ms Hui did not identify the culprit, but Hong Kong media outlets HK01 and Sing Tao Headline suggested that it was Chee.

The 58-year-old was a colleague of Hui's wife Angeli Lung at Television Corporation of Singapore, the precursor of Mediacorp. Chee was also a co-emcee with Hong Kong TV host Maria Luisa Leitao at Ms Hui's wedding in Singapore in January 2024.

Chee had told Singapore's Chinese-language dailies Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News that he flew to Hong Kong early on Nov 18 to attend Hui's funeral.

During the interview with Zaobao, he shared several details about the funeral, including the differences in customs between those held in Hong Kong and Singapore.

He added that he was moved to tears by the eulogy given by Hui's stepson, and shared part of its contents. He also revealed that TVB had prepared a 20-minute video showing Hui's memorable acting roles over the years.

Chee, who is currently in Brunei, apologised for his remarks when he was approached by Shin Min on Dec 7.

He said his intention was merely to share his interactions with Hui with the local media and to convey "what a wonderful person he was".

"I never imagined this would hurt his family, and I am very sorry for that," he added.

Chee said he was careful during the media interviews and fully respected the rules of the funeral – no photos, no videos and no social media posts.

"During the interviews, I knew what I should and shouldn't say," he said. "My remarks were consistently positive throughout, without a single negative comment.

"If there was anything inappropriate, it was truly unintentional. I apologise again to Foon Hei Gor's family for my slip of the tongue."

Chee added that Hui's family has not responded to his apologies.

"I tried to call them to apologise in person, but the call wasn't answered. They haven't replied to my text messages either," he said.

