Actor Chen Xi posts birthday tribute to father Edmund Chen amid court case

Chen Xi (right) shares a photo with his father Edmund Chen and his grandfather on social media on Feb 4. PHOTO: CHXNXI/INSTAGRAM

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

Feb 4, 2026

Local actor and artist Chen Xi took to social media on Feb 4 to mark the birthdays of his father, former actor Edmund Chen, and his grandfather.

Edmund Chen turned 64 on Feb 4, while the age of Chen Xi's grandfather is not known.

"Today and yesterday were my grandad's and my dad's birthdays – yes, consecutive days," Chen Xi, 34, wrote on Instagram. "So of course, taking a moment to wish my dearest dad @edmundchen.sg and grandad a happy birthday."

Edmund Chen was sentenced on Jan 29 to five days' jail after admitting to his role in a 2025 traffic accident on the AYE which caused grievous hurt to a motorcyclist.

He filed an appeal against the jail term on Feb 2 and will be back in the State Courts on Feb 6 to apply for his sentence to be stayed pending the outcome of his appeal.

Chen Xi wrote: "It's been quite a period recently, but through everything, both of you've remained the pillars of our family. Of course, a reminder to my dear dad @edmundchen.sg – family stays together."

He added: "We show up for one another, always. Like the crest we carry, the sun always rises again – steady and constant, no matter how dark it gets."

Posting a close-up photo of their three hands sporting matching family crest signet rings on their fingers, Chen Xi wrote: "The crest we wear every day is simply a reminder of that – of the values to live by, and the blessings I wish for you and Yeye (paternal grandfather). Health, protection, strength and a steady year ahead, for you and the family. Happy birthday to the Chen gentlemen."

In the comments section, Edmund Chen wrote "Happy birthday, dad", while his wife, 64-year-old local actress Xiang Yun, left three heart emojis. The celebrity couple also have a daughter, actress Chen Yixin, 25.

Chen Xi married his Japanese girlfriend, who is known only as Mami, in July 2025.

