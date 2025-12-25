Growing Up scriptwriter got Covid during cancer battle: 'Poor health kept me down, I lost jobs along the way'

He used to write dramas for Mediacorp.

Mr Timotheus Lee has since survived real-life drama of his own and published a book about it.

In the 1990s, he scripted TV programmes on Channel 5 such as Growing Up and Triple Nine, then left show business to eventually become a digital marketing consultant.

Mr Lee's life changed in April 2022 when he was rushed to the hospital for an emergency stoma operation and learnt he had Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

He started treatments soon after, but it would be a long and difficult journey.

While he was undergoing chemotherapy, he contracted Covid, which delayed his treatments.

Even after Mr Lee recovered from Covid, the chemotherapy took its toll.

In January 2023, he had a 10-hour operation to remove the cancer and nearly died.

Mr Lee told Stomp: "I had a brush with mortality when my blood pressure plummeted, surviving only through intervention by the medical team."

But the good news was he was confirmed to be cancer-free in June 2023.

A month later, Mr Lee posted on Facebook that he was thinking of writing a book about his his experience.

In September 2023, he reflected in a video about how the cancer had affected his life.

"I know I'm not alone in having my time hijacked by this relentless adversary," said Mr Lee, wiping a tear from his eye.

"You know, I have friends' gatherings, celebrations and the simple joys of life all put on hold because of this.

"But I'm here to tell you, my friends, not to let cancer or any adversity steal another moment of your precious time."

His book, Shifting Paradigms: A Cancer Survivor's Journey Of Holistic Healing, was made available on Amazon in October 2023.

On Dec 22, 2025, Mr Lee posted on Facebook that a new chapter of his life has begun.

"Poor health kept me down, and I lost jobs along the way. Age became another barrier when I was told I was 'too old' for certain opportunities," wrote the 62-year-old cancer survivor.

"On top of that, I'm now a caregiver for my mom, which makes full-time or part-time work impossible.

"But here's the good news: I'm recovering, and I've decided to reignite my passion for writing."

The former Mediacorp scriptwriter said that publishing his book reminded him how powerful storytelling can be.

"Now, I'm stepping fully into my author journey again. I have several fiction story ideas waiting to be told, and I'll be writing whenever caregiving duties allow," posted Mr Lee.

"This is more than just writing books — it's about reclaiming creativity, proving that it's never too late, and sharing stories that matter.

"The world needs more stories. I'm ready to tell mine."

