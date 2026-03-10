Stomp took up the challenge of trying to find a proper meal for under $10 at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar. STOMP PHOTOS: TRIXY TOH

We tried surviving on $10 at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar — here's what we could afford

Amid growing complaints that Ramadan bazaars have become too pricey and are losing their identity, Stomp took up a challenge: try to find a proper meal for under $10 at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.

After one quick walk through the rows of stalls, it was clear this would not be easy. Two-digit prices stared back at me from signs and menus at almost every corner.

I had set out with just $10 in my pocket, but could I actually get a satisfying meal?

Burger and drink for $9

To me, a full meal meant a main dish and a drink — the bare minimum.

I had to make several rounds around the bazaar to strategise how I could keep the total under $10. It turned out to be far more challenging than expected.

Most main dishes were priced above $10, blowing my budget in a single go.

In the end, I settled for a $5 Ramly burger and a 700ml green milk tea for $4. The total came up to $9 — but it didn't exactly leave me full.

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

I tried hunting for other meal combinations within my budget, but to no avail. Most main dishes — such as Dendeng burgers, mac and cheese, pasta and cheesesteaks — were priced between $10 and $15.

Even desserts like beignet baby doughnuts and croissants, as well as sides such as corn dogs and fries, all exceeded $10.

So I settled on another option: a chicken kebab for $6 and a one-litre mango drink for $6, blowing my budget by $2.

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

It was certainly tough.

Ingredient costs up by as much as 15%

Over the years, Ramadan bazaars — held during the Muslim holy month of fasting and prayer — have evolved in both pricing and food offerings.

These bazaars have faced numerous complaints about becoming too pricey and losing their original identity. But what really lies behind the ever-increasing prices and changing atmosphere?

After the $10 challenge, Stomp spoke to both stall vendors and customers for their perspectives.

One such stall is SG Balang, which sells drinks such as strawberry matcha latte, mango pomelo sago, blue coral, pink lemonade and vanilla biscoff at the Geylang Serai bazaar.

Its owner, Fitri, noted that while rental prices have remained stable, costs for utilities, ingredients, labour and other miscellaneous expenses have risen.

"For business owners like us, of course it's difficult to maintain the stall," she said, adding that their drinks have remained at $5 per litre for the past four years.

Fitri said the stall tries to keep drinks affordable so customers are not affected by rising costs.

Instead of raising prices, the team focuses on improving existing drinks and creating new ones to attract more customers. To prevent losses, they also run last-minute promotions during the final hour of the bazaar, offering three drinks for $10.

Amir Khan, owner of cheesesteak stall Meatmymeat, told Stomp that ingredient costs have risen by up to 15 per cent over the past year.

He said Australian rib-eye, which previously cost $14.50 per kilogram, now costs around $17.50 per kilogram.

Despite the rising costs, Mr Amir, who has run the stall for seven years, said most prices have remained affordable, with only the buffalo cheesesteak hotdog and Texas steak sandwich increasing by a dollar.

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

"We survived for a long time, but in the long run, if we're still going to have this kind of rental costs and price inflation, it's going to be tough not only for the vendors but also the consumers," he said.

'With $10 confirm cannot buy anything': Consumers

As for customers Stomp spoke to at the bazaar, two students, Janessa and Anocha, said they bought spray candy and a slice of quesillo, a Venezuelan flan that recently went viral on social media.

The 18-year-olds said bazaar prices have been rising over the past few years.

"With $10 confirm cannot buy anything," Anocha said.

For a full meal — including a main dish, drink and dessert — Anocha said he would budget at least $50, while Janessa said $30.

Although one of their favourite items at the bazaar is the trendy potato spud, a baked potato also known as a jacket potato priced between $13 and $16, Janessa said she "misses" the more traditional food and drinks.

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

"I like the vanilla blue drink compared to matcha," she added.

Another visitor, Zarifah, said she bought two Ramly burgers, two bags of keropok lekor and a portion of briyani — totalling about $25.

That was without a drink, the 30-year-old business owner noted, adding that she visits the Ramadan bazaars every year.

If there was one thing she would like to see change, it would be the rental costs.

If rentals were lower, she said, people could buy "anything they want" with $10. "Now with $10, maybe I can only buy one appetiser and one drink," said Zarifah.

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

$30 a more realistic budget

Despite the rising prices, the stalls continue to draw large crowds each year.

As Janessa put it, many people come for the "experience".

According to The Straits Times, prices at the Kampong Gelam and Geylang Serai bazaars typically range from $10 to $20 for most food items , and about $5 to $8 for drinks.

Bazaria Marsiling at Woodlands reportedly offers lower prices, with more main dishes available for under $10.

Many stalls have also become more creative with their offerings, introducing trendy or viral items such as matcha drinks and elaborate desserts.

While some see this as a loss of the bazaars' traditional identity and a reason for rising prices, others say these items help draw a younger crowd.

I won't lie — the trendy food did intrigue me.

But after attempting the $10 challenge, one thing is clear: At the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar, $10 is not enough for a full meal.

A budget closer to $30 would be far more realistic.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.