The woman tells the boy repeatedly to shut up, even calling him an idiot.

Woman gets irritated after arguing with youth on MRT, but they continue sitting next to each other

A woman got irritated after quarrelling with a male youth in an MRT cabin, but the pair continued sitting next to each other despite the altercation.

Footage of the dispute was shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on Nov 4, showing the woman occupying a priority seat next to the youth.

In the accompanying caption, the youth was accused of “ragebaiting” the older woman by refusing to give up his seat.

Even though the woman is already seated when the video begins, the argument seems far from over.

“Mine is a senior card, what are you talking about?” she says to the youth. “See,” she adds, displaying her card near the youth’s face.

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The woman is likely referring to the Senior Citizen Concession Card, a multi-purpose card issued to Singapore citizens aged 60 and above.

The youth’s speech is indistinct, but it appears he is asking the woman how old she is, which seems to get her riled up.

“I don’t have to tell you my age. This is a senior’s card. Go and check the website,” she says.

The youth likely continues badgering her about her age.

“Why do I need to tell you my age, idiot?” the older woman says, sounding and looking agitated.

“Just shut up la, OK? You are irritating me, for goodness’ sake,” she says.

She keeps repeating to him to shut up, calling him irritating and even telling him that his apology is not accepted.

It is unclear when or where the incident happened.

Some netizens found elderly woman annoying, others said youth was disrespectful

The video racked up over 180,000 views and 200 comments.

Many netizens found the elderly woman annoying.

“Auntie is the most irritating here,” said one. “Entitled aunties,” another said.

Several netizens said they could not understand why elderly commuters were always demanding a seat.

“Don’t understand why aunties/seniors must insist they want that seat! It’s gracious if someone offered, but if not, just wait for the next available (one). Otherwise, wait for the next train or travel during non-peak la?” said an Instagram user.

Another said: “More (people) need to take a stand against these entitled old people. I have no issues if you are asking for a reserved seat, once it’s a normal seat the remaining public is just as entitled to a seat as you.”

Not everyone took the side of the youth, though, as some felt he was disrespectful.

“Have some respect to elderly, dude,” said a netizen. “The boy talked too much and was annoying. She just wanted her own peace,” another said. Yet another asked: “But what’s wrong with the boy? Hahahaha.”

One netizen wondered why they were quarrelling since both already had their seats.

“Both are sitting and have a seat each. Quarrel for?” asked the Instagram user.

There were also those who felt that both were at fault.

“Just because someone is elderly doesn’t mean they are entitled to behave however they please. However, seeing a young man repeatedly talking back to an elderly person is also not a good example for young children. That kind of disrespectful behaviour should not be tolerated,” said one netizen.

However, one netizen pointed out how ironic it was for them to continue to be in close proximity despite their disagreement: “Quarrel so much but still sit next to each other because seat is too precious 🤣🤣🤣🤣.“

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