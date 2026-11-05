Drugs, including more than 1kg of cannabis, were seized.

Suspected drug trafficker, 64, bites CNB officer’s thigh and spits on 2 others during Marsiling arrest

More than $55,000 worth of drugs were seized during an anti-drug operation in Marsiling on Nov 3 that saw a 64-year-old suspected drug trafficker assault three Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

The Singaporean man was arrested in a residential unit in the vicinity of Marsiling Road that morning.

According to a CNB media release, the suspect struggled violently during the arrest, biting an officer’s thigh through his jeans .

He also spat on two other officers.

All three officers received prompt medical attention, including assessments for potential infectious diseases .

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More than $55,000 worth of drugs seized

After searching the unit, officers found and seized :

1,554g of cannabis

166g of ‘Ice’

25g of ‘Ecstasy’

Cash amounting to $356

Drug paraphernalia

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of more than $55,000.

According to CNB, the cannabis and ‘Ice’ could potentially feed the addiction of 320 abusers for a week .

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song, director of CNB’s Intelligence Division, said: “CNB will not tolerate any acts of violence against our officers. Our officers swiftly took down the suspected drug trafficker, and we will not hesitate to take firm action against those who threaten or assault our officers who are carrying out their duty.”

He added that CNB will render full assistance to officers who are injured in the line of duty.

PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so or carrying out preparatory acts for that purpose is an offence.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the suspect’s drug activities are ongoing.

The man has also been referred to the police for further investigations into suspected offences of voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter public servants from carrying out their duties.

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