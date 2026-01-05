Police appealing for info on man, 61, last seen at Changi Road

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 61-year-old man who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 324 Changi Road.

Mr Chew Chin Yuen was last sighted on Jan 3 at about 1pm.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

