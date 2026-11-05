The Iranian national was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and six strokes of the cane.

Man barges into flatmate’s room naked and rapes her after she rejects his advances

A man repeatedly asked his female flatmate to get into a relationship with him, but after she rejected his advances, he barged into her room naked and raped her.

On Nov 4, Iranian national Keivan Motallebi, 34, was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and six strokes of the cane.

He had pleaded guilty to raping the victim, who was 26 at the time of the offence.

The victim, a 30-year-old Chinese national, rented a room in the three-bedroom unit on Jan 15, 2021, after coming to Singapore for work.

The female landlord occupied the master bedroom, while another female tenant lived in the room nearest to it. The victim’s room was closest to the living room.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In January 2023, Motallebi moved in and shared the master bedroom with the landlord. Court documents did not state their relationship.

Asked female flatmate to be in a relationship with him

Motallebi and the victim had their first interaction when they briefly encountered each other in the kitchen sometime in January 2023.

Their next interaction took place on the evening of Jan 30 that year, when the victim returned home from work. At the time, neither the landlord nor the other tenant was present in the unit.

Motallebi knocked on the victim’s bedroom door and invited her to chat in the living room.

During their conversation, Motallebi learnt that she was single and asked her to be in a relationship with him, confessing that he liked her.

The victim told him that she needed time to consider the proposal and went back to her room.

The following day, Motallebi approached her again after she returned home and persuaded her to be in a relationship with him. She rejected him.

Barges into room naked and rapes her before apologising

After returning to her room, the victim heard a knock at the door. When she opened it slightly, she was shocked to find Motallebi standing fully naked outside.

Frightened, she tried to shut the door. However, Motallebi managed to force his way in and brought her into the master bedroom against her will.

The victim repeatedly told Motallebi that she did not want to have sex with him, but to no avail. He proceeded to rape her on the bed despite her resistance.

After the assault, Motallebi apologised to the victim and asked if she could forgive him.

She made a police report on Feb 1, 2023, and Motallebi was arrested that day.

Victim came to Singapore in hopes of starting a new life

According to Shin Min Daily News, the prosecution said the victim had come to Singapore hoping to build a new life, only to be raped by Motallebi in a home she had lived in for more than a year and which should otherwise have been a “safe sanctuary” for her.

The prosecution noted that despite the victim’s repeated rejections, Motallebi continued making advances, disregarding her wishes and acting solely to satisfy his own desires.

The prosecution sought a jail term of between nine-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years’, with six strokes of the cane.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.