The mysterious letter was delivered last week.

Yishun resident gets scandalous letter about alleged affair: ‘Some people have too much time on their hands’

Someone in Yishun appears to have taken neighbourhood gossip to the next level.

A Yishun resident received a mysterious letter last week containing scandalous allegations about two people.

Stomper VyXyn said the letter was sent in a postage-paid envelope addressed simply to “The Resident”.

She does not know the two people named in the letter.

“I was puzzled, then amused,” she said of her reaction upon opening it on Sept 14.

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The Stomper had been overseas when the letter arrived the previous week, and her tenant had put it aside for her.

Allegations about an affair in mystery letter

The one-page letter, seen by Stomp, features a photo of three people having a meal together and makes a series of allegations about a man and a woman in the picture.

Among other things, the unidentified sender claims the pair are having an affair and have been spotted behaving intimately and meeting at various locations in Yishun.

Stomp is unable to independently verify the allegations made in the letter.

How neighbourhood gossip travels through the mail

The Stomper suspects she may not have been the only recipient.

“I have a feeling it was sent to the entire block,” she said, though she has not confirmed whether her neighbours received copies.

As for why someone would go to the trouble of printing the letter, putting it in an envelope, paying for postage and apparently sending it to residents, she was just as puzzled.

“Just curious what the motivation of the sender was,” she said.

She nevertheless saw the funny side of receiving unsolicited neighbourhood gossip through the mail.

“It just goes to show some people have too much time on their hands,” she quipped.

Asked why she decided to share the unusual delivery with Stomp, she joked: “I feel it’s something interesting to share and to ‘maintain’ the reputation of Yishun.”

The identity and motivation of the sender remain a mystery.

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